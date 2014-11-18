Mike Cerna Premieres New Song, "Soul In Motion"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "Soul In Motion," a new song by guitarist Mike Cerna.

The track is from Starbound, Cerna’s instrumental guitar debut. The new release features homages to instrumental genres of yesterday and today.

Accompanied by Craig J. Martinez (drums), Marc Malitz (bass) and featuring a guest solo by shredder Michael Angelo Batio, the album is a return to classic instrumental guitar. The diverse material was inspired by the 20-plus years Cerna has performed around the Chicago area.

Unique songwriting, inspiring performances, artwork by artist Kelly Messer and production by Chris Wisco at Belle City Sound make for an exciting release!

For more about Cerna, visit michaelcerna.com.