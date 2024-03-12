Mike Lewis, Vice President of Product Development at the Fender Custom Shop, has passed away, according to the firm and multiple industry sources.

Lewis was the de-facto head of Fender’s top-tier department of Master Builders and widely respected for his deep knowledge of Fender guitar history, as well as the quality of the Custom Shop builds he oversaw.

An update posted on the Fender Custom Shop Instagram confirmed the loss.

“The entire Fender Family mourns the passing of Mike Lewis, VP of Product Development at the Fender Custom Shop,” reads the notice.

“Mike was a legend. His knowledge of guitar was expansive, and his contribution over the years was immeasurable. Beyond his expertise, Mike was a truly remarkable person and was beloved by all who knew him. We will miss him deeply and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, former Fender executive Rich McDonald also took time to pay tribute to his friend.

“We lost a champion this week,” said McDonald in a post on LinkedIn.

“Mike’s contribution to Fender’s legacy is unparalleled. His fingerprints are everywhere. From his recent role driving Fender’s renowned Custom Shop, as the product guru of Fender guitars and amps to the resurrection of Gretsch guitars. Visionary, mentor, musician and friend. Love and respect to our brother.”

Before he got his start at Fender in 1991, Lewis was already an experienced guitar retailer and player. He played with Chuck Berry in 1969, touring with the rock icon in support of the Rolling Stones, before undertaking a session career in New York and the West Coast.

Later, he relocated to Virginia, where he opened his first guitar store and established his first contact with Fender.

“After I sold my business to move back to Arizona, I found out Fender HQ was re-locating there,” Lewis explained in his Fender bio.

“My plan was to open another store, but I thought I’d apply and see where it took me.”

Where it took him was pretty much everywhere: at Fender amps, he helped to reclaim its position as the number one brand (debuting the DeVille and Vibro-King models), on electric guitars, he debuted the first production line Stratocaster to feature a humbucker, the Lone Star.

(Image credit: Fender)

Later, he played an integral part in launching the Fender online store (even learning to code). While at Gretsch, he was responsible for taking it back to the roots of its beloved original builds – creating a renaissance for the storied brand.

“His commitment,” notes a statement provided by Fender, “went so far that he took an old '59 6120 to a medical facility for an MRI and CAT Scan, ensuring authenticity in its internal construction.”

By the time he was made VP of Product Development at Fender’s Custom Shop, Lewis had become an unquestionable authority on all manner of FMIC models and oversaw the most successful 10 years in the Custom Shop’s history.

Through his role at the Custom Shop, it was Lewis who kept an eye on and drove the cutting-edge developments of Fender’s top department, from experiments with new tone woods, to finishing techniques, pickup options and wiring, through to hardware.

"Mike Lewis didn’t merely oversee product lines; he possessed the rare ability to reimagine them, stripping them down to their essence and rebuilding them anew,” notes Fender’s Executive Vice President of Product, Justin Norvell.

“His strong vision, cultivated over decades as a player, shaped his approach… Mike's wealth of experience, perspective, and wisdom became the foundation he brought to Fender.

“He didn't just work here; he lived and embodied the spirit of the brand… He consistently remained a mentor, a wellspring of wisdom, and, above all, a treasured friend until the end.”