Mike Stern Premieres "Whatchacallit"

(Image credit: Sandrine Lee)

Mike Stern is set to release his 17th album as a bandleader, Trip, September 8 via Heads Up. Today, Guitarworld.com presents the premiere of "Whatchacallit," the album's latest single.

Trip is Stern's first album since breaking both his arms after tripping over construction debris outside his Manhattan home last summer. You wouldn't know Stern had ever been injured from this track however, which shows him in dazzling form. You can check it out below.

"Sometimes you have some bad stuff that’ll happen to you, but you kind of get through it and you realize that everybody has this stuff — good trips and bad trips," said Stern of his arduous recovery process. "But you just gotta keep trying, you gotta get up and keep going as soon as you can, which I was able to do. I had to figure out a way to play. I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t play music."

"If you really want something bad enough, sometimes you have to fight for it; you find a way to make it happen."

For more on Mike Stern, stop by his website.