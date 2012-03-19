Ministry Premiere Music Video for "99 Percenters"

Ministry are all set to release their new — and reportedly last — studio album, Relapse, next Tuesday, March 27.

One of the issues Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen goes right after on the new album is the plight of the Occupy Wall Street movement, even penning a song in their support called "99 Percenters." Earlier today, the band released a video for the track, which you can check out below.

"Hopefully this song and video will motivate people to take action against the Kleptocracy we find ourselves living in,” Jourgensen said of the new track. "I am in awe of the passion and motivation of the Occupy Wall Street movement and feel compelled to contribute what I can to inspire global citizens to continue to take to the streets in protest against the encroaching New World Order."

The "99 Percenters" video was directed by Zach Passero.