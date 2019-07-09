Slayer Announce “The Final Campaign”

Slayer have announced the seventh and final leg of their farewell world tour, scheduled to kick off November 2 in Asheville, North Carolina and wrap November 30 in Los Angeles.
Dubbed “The Final Campaign,” the shows will feature support from Primus and Ministry, as well as Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, who will perform sets featuring a “vulgar display of Pantera.”
Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 A.M. local; limited VIP packages will be available. Head to Slayer.net for all ticketing and package details.
All confirmed tour dates can be viewed below.
Slayer “The Final Campaign” tour dates:
11/02 - Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC
11/03 - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
11/05 - Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA
11/06 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA
11/08 - Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA
11/09 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
11/11 - KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY
11/12 - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
11/14 - TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL
11/15 - Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, SD
11/17 - Fargodome, Fargo, ND
11/18 - CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
11/20 - Broadmore Arena, Colorado Springs, CO
11/22 - Rimrock Arena, Billings, MT
11/24 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
11/26 - Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
11/27 - MGM Arena, Las Vegas, NV
11/30 - The Forum, Los Angeles, CA