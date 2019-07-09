Slayer Announce “The Final Campaign”

Slayer have announced the seventh and final leg of their farewell world tour, scheduled to kick off November 2 in Asheville, North Carolina and wrap November 30 in Los Angeles.

Dubbed “The Final Campaign,” the shows will feature support from Primus and Ministry, as well as Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, who will perform sets featuring a “vulgar display of Pantera.”

Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 A.M. local; limited VIP packages will be available. Head to Slayer.net for all ticketing and package details.

All confirmed tour dates can be viewed below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Slayer)

Slayer “The Final Campaign” tour dates:

11/02 - Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC

11/03 - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

11/05 - Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

11/06 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA

11/08 - Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA

11/09 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

11/11 - KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

11/12 - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

11/14 - TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL

11/15 - Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, SD

11/17 - Fargodome, Fargo, ND

11/18 - CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

11/20 - Broadmore Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

11/22 - Rimrock Arena, Billings, MT

11/24 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11/26 - Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

11/27 - MGM Arena, Las Vegas, NV

11/30 - The Forum, Los Angeles, CA