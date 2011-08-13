Misfits: New Album, 'The Devil's Rain,' Due Out in October

Everybody's favorite horror-punk band, the Misfits, will (finally) release their new album, titled The Devil's Rain, in October. The news comes from a posting on the band's official website.

The Devil's Rain, which will be the first album of original material from the Misfits since 2003's Project 1950, has been rumored to be in the works since 2006.

The album was produced by Ed Stasium, (whose credits include The Ramones' Road To Ruin and Too Tough To Die, as well as the Misfits' 1999 album Famous Monsters)

"It is, in my opinion, probably one the more classic-sounding Misfits records," bassist/vocalist Jerry Only told Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show in a November 2010 interview.

The current line-up of the band features Only, guitarist Dez Cadena and drummer Eric "Goat" Arce.