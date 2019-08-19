Mix with your feet with Elite Acoustics’ StompMix 4

Elite Acoustics Engineering’s StompMix puts a digital mixer right at your feet.

The new pedal is essentially a condensed version of the company’s StompMix X6 and boasts four channels in a board-ready enclosure.

The StompMix 4 is powered by a 32-bit 100Mhz DSP engine and sports an easy-to-read full color display on its face.

In addition to on-the-go mixing capabilities, the pedal also provides a host of other features, including reverb, compressor, limiter, EQ, high-pass and notch filter and phase reverse.

There’s also two assignable footswitches, two Class A solid-state mic pre-amps with +48V phantom power, a pair of 1/4″ TS line inputs and two sets of stereo mix outputs.

The StompMix 4 is available for $299.99. For more information, head to Elite Acoustics.