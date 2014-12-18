MOD Kits DIY Introduces The Wave Analog, Tube-Driven Spring Reverb Kit

The Wave is a versatile stand-alone, tube-driven analog spring reverb unit kit.

It can be used in front of your guitar amp or as a line-level analog reverb effect for the recording studio.

Two controls allow you to serve up a wide range of wetness from just a touch to over the top psychedelia. The "dwell" control adjusts the input signal level driving the tank and the "reverb" control adjusts the level of output reverberations from the tank.

The Wave’s all-tube design utilizes four dual triode vacuum tubes—three 12AX7’s and one 12AT7—and comes with a MOD three-spring reverb tank. MOD reverb tanks are deemed the closest to the original reverb tanks from the Sixties that are made today.

The Wave’s reverb function can be switched in and out pop-free via the front panel toggle or with a foot switch (purchased separately). The Wave has standard ¼-inch in-and-out guitar jacks in the front for use with your guitar and amp and standard RCA in-and-out jacks in the back panel for use in a recording environment.

The Wave is equipped to be rack mounted using just under 3U of space and is approximately 11 inches deep front to back. Four large rubber feet allow the Wave to be safely placed on top of most contemporary guitar amplifier heads and combos for stage use, and it fits into a rack without having to remove the feet.

The Wave comes with a pre-punched powder coated steel chassis, easy-to-follow instructions and all necessary parts.

