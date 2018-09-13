MOD Kits DIY Releases the Erratic Clutch Deluxe Pedal Kit

MOD Kits DIY have released the Erratic Clutch Deluxe, a unique effect pedal kit. The pedal gives players a fuzzy square wave distortion, as well as a monophonic sub-octave square wave, using a total of only four transistors.

The two signals can be used individually or mixed together for a raw and sonically rich synth-y output. Full of character and quirk, the pedal gives guitarists a truly original sound.

MOD Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery. For a longer-lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of kits available from MOD Kits DIY, visit modkitsdiy.com.