moe. Announce New-Album Presale and 2012 Tour Dates

moe. will release their 10th studio album, What Happened To The LA LAs, via Sugar Hill Records on January 24. However, since 2 p.m. EST today, November 9, the album has been available for presale at this location.

The group chose to work with an outside producer for the first time since 1998's Tin Cans & Car Tires, with John Travis (Kid Rock, Social Distortion, No Doubt) getting the call.

“For most of our career we’ve done everything on our own in a very cottage industry, home-y kind of way,” notes Chuck Garvey, moe. singer and guitarist. Other band members are Vinnie Amico (drums), Rob Derhak (bass, vocals), Jim Loughlin (percussion, Malletkat) and Al Schnier (guitar, vocals, keyboards, mandolin). “With most of our recordings, we’ve gotten the equipment together, we’ve paid for everything ourselves, we’ve produced it ourselves and we’ve had complete control over it. For this album we actually made the leap of putting ourselves in someone else’s hands to help us come out with something different.”

Most of the material on What Happened To The LA LAs has been road-tested at moe.’s concerts. “Bones of Lazarus” has been part of the moe. repertoire for more than 10 years, says Rob Derhak, though it went through a major transformation in the studio. Chuck Garvey’s “Suck A Lemon” was written for moe.’s fan-inspired psychedelic Halloween show.

“Downward Facing Dog” is a newer moe. song, written by Al Schnier. It came together rather organically when Schnier realized what had been several different songs actually flowed together into one composition. Lyrically, the song addresses a time when Schnier was dealing with his father’s poor health.

“I had a lot of big issues on my mind,” Schnier recalls. “Being a dad, and being in this situation with my own dad, just makes you look at the big picture. I wanted the song to be something where I could express a passion for life and have it be something that people could relate to.”

moe. 2011 Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

4 Dallas, TXGranada Theater

5 Houston, TXFitzgerald's

6 Pensacola, FLVinyl Music Hall

8 Oxford, MSLyric Oxford

9 Lexington, KYBuster's Billiards and Backroom

10 Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues

11 Washington, DC9:30 Club

12 Washington, DC9:30 Club

13 Charlottesville, VAJefferson Theater

16 Winston-Salem, NCZiggy's

17 Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel

18 Birmingham, ALWorkPlay SoundStage

19 Atlanta, GAThe Tabernacle

25 New York, NYTerminal 5

26 New York, NYTerminal 5

DECEMBER

30 Portland, MEState Theatre

31 Portland, MEState Theatre

2-night passes also available!

moe. 2012 Tour Dates

JANUARY

27Seattle, WAShowbox At The Market

28 Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom

29Eugene, ORMcDonald Theatre

FEBRUARY

1Crystal Bay, NVCrystal Bay Club

2San Francisco, CAThe Independent

3San Francisco, CAThe Independent

4Los Angeles, CANokia Theatre

6Flagstaff, AZOrpheum Theater

7Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot

9Aspen, COBelly Up, Aspen

10TBD

11TBD

12Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall

15Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue and the 7th Street Entry

16St. Louis, MOThe Pageant

17Nashville, TNThe Cannery Ballroom

18Chicago, ILThe Riviera Music Theatre

More dates to be announced. Check moe.org for the band's most recent itinerary.