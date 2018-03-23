Mojotone Brings Amp Building Workshop to Sweetwater

As part of Mojotone’s Build. Modify. Repair. initiative, the guitar products company is teaming up with Sweetwater to bring a two-day amp building workshop to their Fort Wayne campus over May 11-12, 2018.

Hosted and led by Mojotone’s Production and Tech Manager Andy Johnson and Amp Products Manager John Manning, the two-day program will take customers through a classic “tweed style” amp build where they will learn soldering techniques, general amp circuit theory, and an overview of what makes the “5E3” circuit a ubiquitous blueprint for countless amplifiers.

By the end of the workshop, attendees will have hand wired their very own tube amp to enjoy for years to come, and have a better understanding of what makes a tube amp so special.

Launched in January 2018, Mojotone’s Build. Modify. Repair. initiative represents an energized focus on sharing experience, information and support with customers interested in working with their guitar and amp related products. The initiative includes Mojotone’s updated FAQ and knowledgebase as well as their Make it Monday and Fix it Friday newsletters.

Mojotone will also offer a variety of workshops hosted at various retailers across the US, as well as at Mojotone’s own facility in Burgaw, NC.

Space for the Sweetwater Amp Building workshop can be reserved by calling your Sweetwater Sales Engineer at (800) 222-4700. Information can be also found here.