“Futuristic circuitry, significant improvements, and an augmented design”: Mooer stuffs a pedalboard's worth of effects and futuristic features into its next-gen intelligent guitar, the M810

Mooer GTRS has announced the M810, a followup to its feature-packed M800 electric guitar which delivers the same futuristic circuitry but puts extra emphasis on an “augmented design and aesthetic”.

Like its predecessor, the M810 is powered by Mooer’s Intelligent Processing System, which puts 128 built-in effects and amp sims at the fingertips of guitarists.

Players will need to download the sister GTRSmobile app (Android and iOS) to edit tone settings and load them, via Bluetooth, onto the instrument.

After that, settings can be switched on-the-fly using its LED-colored Super Knob, which essentially integrates an entire pedalboard into the guitar.

It goes beyond just that, though, offering 40 drum tracks, 10 metronomes, and an 80-second looper for a comprehensive all-in-one experience.

There have been several guitars that have thrown the kitchen sink at their specs like this in recent years, from the wild Vox AP-1 to the Mobabi V3 travel guitar, and the Electrophonic Model One.

Recognizing the competition, Mooer hopes it can stand out by making it footswitch-compatible. The GTRSPTNRGWF4 Wireless Footswitch (sold separately) can be mapped to certain settings, or used to flit between presets.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The guitar – which has more than a whiff of Ibanez RG about it – features an alder body with a poplar burl top and a high gloss finish.

(Image credit: Mooer GTRS)

Its five-piece bolt-on C-profile neck comprises roasted flame maple and rosewood, with Indian rosewood selected as the fingerboard choice. It's a 25.5" scale length with 24-frets, and a 42mm bone nut.

Own-brand GTRS HMT-1N and HMT-1B humbuckers are said to enhance the magic of its selected tonewoods, while its PW two-point bridge offers improved tuning stability and tremolo practicality, representing a “significant improvement” on the M800.

Controls are made up of a Volume and Tone pot, three-way pickup switch and the aforementioned Super Knob.

(Image credit: Mooer GTRS)

The M810 comes in a variety of burst options, including Natural, Green, Purple, and Blue, while its fretboard is lined with Abalone Shell inlays that contrasts the M800’s minimalist visage. There's an anodized scratchplate and reverse headstock, too.

Mooer says it worked hard to ensure its “modern fittings don’t overshadow its classic playing style,” with the M810 seeing its M-Series of intelligent guitars “evolving and looking more impressive”.

There's no word on pricing just yet, but given the previous M800 hovered around the $700 mark, we'd expect a similar situation here.

Head to GTRS to discover more.