“Futuristic circuitry, significant improvements, and an augmented design”: Mooer stuffs a pedalboard's worth of effects and futuristic features into its next-gen intelligent guitar, the M810

By
published

Featuring 128 built-in effects and amp sims, drum tracks, metronomes and a looper, this Ibanez-indebted model promises modern specs and classic playability

Mooer GTRS M810
(Image credit: Mooer GTRS)

Mooer GTRS has announced the M810, a followup to its feature-packed M800 electric guitar which delivers the same futuristic circuitry but puts extra emphasis on an “augmented design and aesthetic”. 

Like its predecessor, the M810 is powered by Mooer’s Intelligent Processing System, which puts 128 built-in effects and amp sims at the fingertips of guitarists. 

