"Redefining what it means to be a versatile instrument": The Mogabi V3 is a foldable "electric guitar game-changer" with a built-in speaker – and it's already smashed its Kickstarter target

The latest Mogabi creation offers a self-contained travel guitar solution with built-in recording capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity and more

Mogabi V3 smart guitar
(Image credit: Mogabi)

Throwing traditionalism out the window in favor of a fully foldable, future-minded 'one-man band' design, the newly innovated Mogabi V3 smart guitar has proven to be a hit with guitarists – and it's laid its Kickstarter goal to waste.

Its makers, Mogabi AMT Inc, were chasing $5,000 to get a production run off the ground, and with 31 days still to go at the time of writing, it has already smashed that target, with 21 backers pledging a total of $22,783.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.