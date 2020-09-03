Mooer introduces four-channel Air P10 Wireless System

Mooer has introduced the Air P10 Wireless System for electric and acoustic-electric guitars, which features a range of up to 45 feet.

The set comes with one receiver and one transmitter unit that can be programmed to one of four separate channels, allowing users to choose between different channel frequencies as well as use multiple P10s at one time.

Additionally, a Power Saving Mode automatically turns on whenever there is a break in playing, and shuts off when playing resumes in order to conserve battery life.

Charging is achieved via USB wall charger or PC, without the need for battery packs or base stations. Both the transmitter and receiver can be charged simultaneously with the included split charging cable.

The Air P10 boasts a slim form for easy portability, a battery life of five hours and a low-latency connection to amps and pedalboards.

Price is TBA. For more information, head to Mooer Audio.