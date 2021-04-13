Mooer launches versatile, affordable L6 MKII Pedal Controller with built-in tuner

Mooer has launched the Pedal Controller L6 MKII pedalboard looper.

A programmable loop switcher with up to six available effects loops, the new unit features pre- and post-position buffers that minimize signal attenuation for maximal guitar tone preservation. Without these buffers engaged, the L6 MKII operates in true bypass.

(Image credit: Mooer)

The L6 MKII also features Play and Live modes, which offer flexibility depending on your playing situation.

Play mode offers the ability to save and recall up to 36 preset configurations – which allow for simultaneous engagement/disengagement of multiple loops with one footswitch – while Live enables the unit to function like a traditional pedalboard, with each footswitch toggling its corresponding loop.

Other features include a built-in tuner, dedicated mute switch and large, easy-to-read LED display panels.

The Pedal Controller L6 MKII will be available soon for $189. For more information, head over to Mooer.