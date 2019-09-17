Mooer seeks to shake up the compact multi-effects market with the versatile, IR-equipped GE150

Mooer has unveiled the GE150 multi-effects pedal, a compact follow-up to its all-powerful flagship, the GE300.

The GE150 boasts 55 digital amp models, based on Mooer’s nifty Micro Preamp series, as well as 151 effects and a fully featured IR loader.

Mooer is also bigging up the GE150’s USB-B OTG output, which allows you to record directly to an OTG-supported phone or tablet - you can hook up to a regular computer, too.

The exhaustive feature list also includes a built-in tuner, 40 drum tracks, 10 metronome options, an 80-second looper, aux input, onboard expression pedal and tap tempo function.

This all sounds mighty impressive, but we’ve yet to get hold of a confirmed price - judging from retailers, we’re looking at around $200 for this, which is a bit of a bargain.

Head over to Mooer Audio for more info.