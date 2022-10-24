Mooer enters the headless guitar market with fan-fretted digital GTRS Wing Series models

Last year, Mooer caught the eye of guitar fans when it announced its first foray into the world of electric guitars, unveiling the radically designed, all-in-one digital GTRS Intelligent Guitar.

Intelligent by name, intelligent by nature, the guitar – launched initially via IndieGoGo – was the result of an extensive R&D project, and flashed an innovative Super Knob that granted access to a wealth of enticing extras.

Now, the company has followed up its Stratocaster-style six-string with the all-new Wing Series headless guitar range.

Available in W800 and W900 iterations, each futuristic model features the same core ingredients, with both variants featuring a heavily-contoured alder body that is adjoined to a C-shape roasted flame maple neck.

Other core components include 24 fanned frets atop the 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard, which also accommodates a 42mm-wide bone nut, zero fret, dot inlays and a satin natural finish.

In terms of hardware, the headless design has been made possible by a proprietary GTRS HL-I bridge, which lines up alongside a brushed metal pickguard. The Wing Series spec sheet is capped off by a pair of GTRS HM-2N and HM-2B humbuckers that can be tweaked via a three-way selector switch and master knobs for volume and tone.

The USP of these guitars, though, is the Super Knob – an appointment that gives guitarist’s access to 11 guitar sims, 126 guitar effects, 40 drum patterns to jam along to, 10 metronome variations and an 80 second looper.

As for how this works in practice, the GTRS W Series guitars can be paired to a dedicated Mooer app, which in turn is a depository of Mooer’s GE series effects and preset-sculpting powers.

Specifically, the app can help the Super Knob create, store and recall up to 36 different tone presets – the pickup selector can also double as a guitar sim switch – with the Wing Series six-strings also offering 5.0 Bluetooth for quiet practice sessions and livestreaming action.

Though the W800 and W900 models are almost identical, there are a few key functional differences that set them apart. Despite both coming equipped with the GTRS Intelligent system, the W900 is loaded with the G150 version, which essentially has a slightly longer battery life – 12 hours compared to the 10 hours of the W800’s G100 system.

Additionally, the W900 boasts a built-in UHF wireless transmitter, compatible with the Mooer GWU4 receiver, which allows for cable-free playing for a range of up to 15 meters.

There are some aesthetic differences, too, with the W800 sporting the solid colors of Pearl White, Pearl Pink and Pearl Black. The W900, meanwhile, is available in Aurora Pink, Aurora Purple and Aurora Green.

The W800 is available now for $1,070 from retailers such as Thomann (opens in new tab), though an official price for the W900 has not yet been confirmed.

To find out more, head over to the GTRS website (opens in new tab).

