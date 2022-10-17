“Supercharge your one-man band” with Mooer's new Looper X2 and Drummer X2 pedals

Mooer is encouraging musicians to “supercharge" their one-man bands with its two new pedal offerings, the Looper X2 and Drummer X2.

Both are packed with a host of handy features aimed at facilitating “practice sessions as well as live performances by empowering the player to start jamming as soon as possible."

There are tons of specs to digest, so let’s take a closer look at both pedals below.

Mooer Looper X2

Mooer Looper X2 (Image credit: Mooer )

The Mooer Looper X2 is a dual-footswitch operated looper pedal that provides “fast loop creation” and boasts plenty of space to save tracks and samples. It features 11 song banks – each with seven save slots – offering a whopping 300 minutes of recording time in total.

Intriguingly, each of the seven save slots corresponds to a section of common song structures – Intro, Verse, Middle, Chorus, Bridge, Inter and Outro – as indicated on the front face of the pedal.

Additionally, save slots and recorded tracks can be managed using dedicated editor software, which is compatible with Mac and Windows computers and can be downloaded for free.

Other features include a Fade knob, which controls and toggles the fade out of each loop; an Auto Rec function, which auto-detects a guitar signal input and begins recording accordingly; separate volume level controls for Recording and Playback; and an 11-option knob for scrolling through song banks.

The pedal also features stereo I/O, a quarter-inch external control out for connecting an external footswitch, and true-bypass functionality.

Mooer Drummer X2

(Image credit: Mooer )

Boasting a similar aesthetic and user interface to the Looper X2, the Drummer X2 is Mooer’s first standalone drum machine pedal. Touted as a “powerful practice and live performance tool," it features a fully customizable groove station with 121 unique drum grooves, 11 song banks, and an array of dials for tweaking the sound of beats on the fly.

The 121 unique drum grooves comprise 11 different genres of music, each with 11 groove variations. A guitarist’s favorite grooves and tempos can be saved in one of the pedal’s 11 song banks for recall later on.

In addition to Speed, Genre, Level and Pattern knobs, the Drummer X2 boasts an EQ knob for fast and easy tonal adjustments, and a Tap Tempo function for further control over groove tempo.

The Drummer X2 features a two-footswitch user interface for quick on/off toggling, scrolling through drum patterns, and queueing up a drum fill using the Fill function.

Just as with the Looper X2, built-for-purpose editor software is available, and can be downloaded from Mooer’s website.

Other features include stereo I/O and a quarter-inch external control out for connecting an external footswitch.

For more information on both the Looper X2 and Drummer X2 – the prices of which have yet to be announced as of press time – head to Mooer (opens in new tab).