Mooer launches upgraded X2 Series with supercharged D7 X2 Delay and R7 X2 Reverb pedals

Mooer Audio has launched its all-new lineup of updated X2 effects units with the D7 X2 delay pedal and R7 X2 reverb pedal.

The X2 Series is designed to take some of Mooer’s most popular mini pedals and treat them to an additional tonal and functional makeover, with the brand’s incumbent D7 and R7 pedals undergoing some significant modifications.

Each of the new-and-improved pedals comes loaded with 14 individual sounds  – distinguished via LED lights – and sports an additional footswitch designed for tap tempo or infinite sustain functions, as well as easy preset scrolling.

As for the R7 X2, Mooer has aimed to combine the best of both digital and stereo worlds, partnering its digital algorithms from the A7 Ambience pedal and original R7 to create what the brand boldly dubs “one ultimate stereo reverb pedal”.

Again, up to 14 reverb effects are available to be experimented with – Room, Plate, Shake, Shimmer and Dream are among the offerings – with parameters for High Cut, Low Cut and Mix charged with tweaking the pedal’s sonic character. Further controls for Decay and Pre-Delay feature in order to either tame or unleash the effects’ intensity.

Another new update Mooer has made to the existing R7 pedal is the inclusion of Infinite and Trail On functions. While Infinite endlessly extends the tone's tail for atmospheric soundscapes, Trail On configures the reverb to fade out naturally when bypassing the pedal.

The D7 X2 Delay and R7 X2 Reverb are available as of today (August 5), though official prices are yet been confirmed.

To find out more, head over to Mooer.

