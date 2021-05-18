Morley expands lineup of signal switchers with all-new Gold Series range

Effects pedal and audio solutions specialist Morley has bolstered its extensive arsenal of signal switchers with the release of the new-and-improved Gold Series lineup.
Arriving in the form of ABY-G, ABC-G, and ABY-MIX-G iterations, the three upgraded offerings are said to be the “next evolution” of the brand’s switching pedals, and seek to serve up an array of versatile switching capabilities.
Each pedalboard-optimized model retains the same layout as found on its predecessor, and sports a sleek aesthetic design with improved operation and quieter circuitry.
The streamlined ABY-G and ABC-G units are standard signal switchers, with the former letting you route two inputs to one output, or one input to two outputs. As an added bonus, the ABY-G can operate without a power source, with only the LEDs requiring power.
Likewise, the ABC performs much the same, though adds an extra channel allowing users to route three inputs to one output, or vice versa.
Morley’s larger ABY-MIX is described as a “two-channel mixer in a robust pedal enclosure” that can route two inputs to two outputs, with a level control for each input allowing for specific signal control – ideal for when routing two electric guitars to one guitar amp.
The ABY-MIX-G also comes equipped with Morley’s premium buffer circuit, which vows to protect your tone from any unwanted signal-chain interference.
Bill Wenzloff of Morley says, “The Morley ABY Switcher remains one of our best-selling products since it was introduced in 1992. It has become the industry standard in switching.
"The Morley ABC and ABY-MIX devices have also gained much popularity since their introduction in the late ‘90s, and these new Gold Series Switchers continue their legacy.”
The Morley Gold Series ABY-G, ABC-G and ABY-MIX-G are available now for $99, $129 and $119, respectively.
Head over to Morley for more information.