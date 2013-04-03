Motley Crue Announce Vegas Tour Dates

The world's most notorious band will be coming back to the world's most notorious city this fall, when Mötley Crüe returns to Las Vegas. The rockers best known for going to the extreme will once again take over the stage at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for an exclusive twelve-show engagement September 18 through October 6. Tickets go on sale April 5 at 10am.

The fall shows will be an all-new production and the band is pushing their own envelope once again. The production will be designed exclusively for The Joint in partnership with AEG Live. There will be plenty of surprise elements for fans and a set-list full of hits.

"We are proud to have pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency last year and can't wait to come back this year to take it over the top with a brand new show that will be unlike anything you've ever seen Mötley Crüe do before," said Nikki Sixx.

Tickets, starting at $49.50 (plus applicable service fees), go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10am at the Hard Rock Hotel Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone at 800.745.3000.

Mötley Crüe will perform 12 shows at The Joint. Show time is 9pm.

Wednesday, Sept 18

Friday, Sept 20

Saturday, Sept 21

Sunday, Sept 22

Wednesday, Sept 25

Friday, Sept 27

Saturday, Sept 28

Sunday, Sept 29

Wednesday, Oct 2

Friday, Oct 4

Saturday, Oct 5

Sunday, Oct 6

