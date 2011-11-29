Motley Crue Promise "Big Announcement" on Upcoming Piers Morgan Appearance

Motley Crue are promising a major announcement when they appear on Piers Morgan Tonight this Thursday and Friday evenings.

This would normally be cause for a great deal of speculation, but most likely, the Crue will simply announce their long-rumored plans to play a residency in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Sun is already reporting that the band will become the first rock band to have a Vegas residency, which would last around a month at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

