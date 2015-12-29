Motorhead Drummer Mikkey Dee: “Motorhead Is Over, of Course”

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee talked to Sweden’s Expressen website just hours after the death of Lemmy Kilmister yesterday.

During the interview, he confirmed the obvious: “Motorhead is over, of course. Lemmy was Motorhead. But the band will live on in the memories of many.”

He continued, “We won’t be doing any more tours or anything. And there won’t be any more records. But the brand survives, and Lemmy lives on in the hearts of everyone.”

Speaking about Lemmy’s recent health problems, Dee said, “He was terribly gaunt, he spent all his energy on stage and afterwards he was very, very tired. It’s incredible that he could even play, that he could finish the Europe tour. It was only 20 days ago. Unbelievable.”

He concluded, ”I’m incredibly grateful over the years we had, and that we had such a good time together.”

Elsewhere, other Motorhead men took to the Internet to offer their thoughts on Kilmister.

Said guitarist Phil Campbell, a member of the band since 1986:

Former guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke, a member of Motorhead during their golden era from 1976-1982, posted on his official Facebook page:

“I have just been told that Lemmy has passed away in LA. Like Phil, he was like a brother to me. I am devastated.We did so much together, the three of us. The world seems a really empty place right now.I am having trouble finding the words…He will live on in our hearts. R.I.P Lemmy!”