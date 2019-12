Motorhead have uploaded their latest music video — "Heartbreaker" — to YouTube, and you can check it out below.

The track is from the band's new album, Aftershock, which was released today, October 22.

The video was produced by Epigraphics and features animated sketch art drawn by Lemmy Kilmister. The video also features live footage shot at Wacked Open Air, Rock In Rio and more events.