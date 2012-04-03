Municipal Waste Announce Headlining Tour

Virginia-based crossover thrashers Municipal Waste have just announced a headlining tour set to kick off in late May. The band will be joined by Black Tusk for the entire run of shows, and 3 Inches of Blood will come on-board for the second leg of the Scion A/V-sponsored trek.

The Waste are all set to release their new album, The Fatal Feast, next week via Nuclear Blast. The band recently unveiled an awesome new sci-fi/horror music video for the album's title track, which you can catch here.

"We had the title 'Fatal Feast' for years, even before Waste 'em All," said guitarist Ryan Waste, "we just sat on it. We had a different song written with different lyrics than you hear on the album, but we kept the title. With the Waste it's funny, we'll come up with an idea like, 'The fourth album's gonna be the space album.' It's an idea that's been around for a while, but we never got to pull it off until now. It's about time we go to space, you know?"

You can read our entire interview with Ryan Waste at this location.

Municipal Waste 2012 Headlining Tour Dates W/ Black Tusk

May 27 - Soapbox Laundro-Lounge - Wilmington, NC

May 28 - 529 - Atlanta, GA

May 29 - The Social - Orlando, FL

May 30 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

Jun. 01 - Chaos In Tejas Music Fest - Austin, TX (Municipal Waste only)

Jun. 02 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX

Jun. 15 - Neumo's - Seattle, WA *

Jun. 16 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR *

Jun. 21 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL *

Jun. 22 - Screaming Willy's - Columbus, OH *

Jun. 23 - Peabody's - Cleveland, OH *

Jun. 24 - Bogie's - Albany, NY *

Jun. 25 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA *

Jun. 26 - Santo's Party House - New York, NY *

* with 3 Inches of Blood