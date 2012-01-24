Municipal Waste, Gwar Spring Tour Dates Announced

Gwar are soldiering on with their "Return of the World Maggot" tour, and they've just announced another run of tour dates. Joining them will be party thrashers Municipal Waste, with Ghoul providing support.

“All the years of doing Gwar could never have prepared us for what we have been through, and I want to thank the metal community and the extended Gwar family for all of your support," said frontman Dave Brockie. "Finishing that last tour was the hardest thing we have ever had to do, and we still have about half of the country left to hit. We will continue as a four-piece, with the special tribute to Flattus at the end of the show, in order to give our fans a chance to say goodbye to our fallen Scumdog brother in true GWAR fashion-covered in blood and rocking the fuck out! After this tour is over we can start looking to the future and begin to put this tragedy behind us. But for now we are still in 'Hail Flattus' mode!”

Municipal Waste vocalist Tony Foresta adds: “After taking over a year off from touring to write a new album, it's about time we got our butts back out on the road where we belong. Who else better to do that with than our good friends Gwar and Ghoul? I guess we better make some crazy masks or something so we don’t look out of place on stage. We got a lot of cool surprises on this run lined up and we're pulling out a whole new set featuring lots of really old songs as well as some brand new rippers. See you there!”

Municipal Waste will release their new album, The Fatal Feast, on April 10.

Gwar, Municipal Waste and Ghoul 2012 Tour Dates: