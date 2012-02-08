Municipal Waste Unveil "The Fatal Feast" Album Art

Virginia-based thrash metal band Municipal Waste have just unveiled the artwork for their upcoming new album, The Fatal Feast. It can be seen below.

"I wasn’t given any of the new song demos beforehand," said artist Justin Osbourn. "Ryan [Waste, guitarist] kinda gave me an overall theme and certain elements that they wanted to see in the artwork. Being a fan of the band, I just took that and added what I thought would enhance it further."

The Fatal Feast is set for release on April 10 via Nuclear Blast.

"We actually took a whole year off of touring to write a new record, and we've never done that before," guitarist Ryan Waste told us last year. "We definitely spent a lot more time on it."

He continued, "On other records we'd be on the road, rushing everything, throwing songs together and not really overanalyzing anything. This time, we put everything under the radar, practiced everyday, kept writing and weeding out the bad stuff and improving on everything."

