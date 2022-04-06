Muramasa Audio’s Bassment puts a full bass pedalboard on your screen

Muramasa Audio has announced the arrival of the Bassment plugin.

Essentially a bass rig and multi-fx that can be controlled from a single screen, the Bassment offers amp, cabinet and EQ sections, alongside an array of useful bass effects.

The amp section has gain, dry/wet and five-band EQ controls, with various tone-sculpting control options including bass compression, low and high-pass filters and drive dials for selected EQ bands.

A separate EQ box offers further options to tweak specific frequencies, while the Cabinet unit is loaded with 15 simulations. Elsewhere there are gate, sub, leveller, compressor, auto-wah and modulation (including chorus, flanger, phaser tremolo and sweeper) effects.

The idea of the multi-modulation box is that effects can be blended and sync’d from a central unit, while the Sub option is there for guitarists who need to pretend they are bassists.

None of this is necessarily revolutionary, but Bassment’s USP is really the easy, ‘one screen’ control setup, which allows players to view all the parameters simultaneously and tweak as needed.

The Analyse functionality also looks like it could prove very useful – it uses a short audio sample to determine a sound and then listens to the user’s own sound, before determining an appropriate tonal match.

Finally, there’s also an onboard tuner and a choice of GUI options, emulating the look of a traditional pedalboard, or the usual DAW-style interfaces.

If you fancy giving the MuraMasa Audio Bassment a go, you can pick it up for an introductory price of €19 (approx. $21) until May 5. There’s also a 15-day free trial available.

Head to United Plugins (opens in new tab) for more information.