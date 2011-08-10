Muse to Begin Recording New Album This Fall

Muse are set to begin work on the follow-up to 2009's The Resistance this fall, at least according to bassist Chris Wolstenholme. In a recent interview with Radio 1, the Muse bassist said that the band would be hitting the studio after playing the Reading and Leeds festivals.

"September and October, that's when we're going to get into the studio to start writing the new album," said Wolstenholme.

The last time we reported on Muse, frontman Matt Bellamy was expressing his desire to record (or as a consolation, play) in space.

"We’re trying to blag a free trip on it [Virgin Galactic]," he said. "I’m going to try to convince Richard Branson to let us make a music video or record a song up there. I think that would be cool. Would I be scared? I think I’ll be alright."

