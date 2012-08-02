Muse Delay Release of New Album to October

Muse fan's who've been patiently waiting for the follow-up to 2009's The Resistance (buy on iTunes) will have to wait a little bit longer.

The British rockers have announced that the release of their new album, The 2nd Law has been pushed back a week to October 2 from its original September 18 release date. No reason for the change has been announced, but NME points out that it may have had something to do with the new record from the Killers, which is also slated for a September 18 release.

Muse also announced they will release "Madness," the album's first official single, on August 20.

Listen to "Survival" from The 2nd Law below: