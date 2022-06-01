Muse deliver huge riffs and rock-solid grooves in new single, Will of the People

Muse have released Will of the People, the riff-heavy title track and third single from their upcoming ninth studio album.

Following their previously released single Compliance, Will of the People sees the trio revert more into the stylistic territory of the album's first single, Won't Stand Down, with more emphasis on chunky, attitude-packed electric guitar riffs courtesy of frontman Matt Bellamy. Check out its accompanying music video below.

According to Bellamy: “Will of the People is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘Fuck this.’”

Will of the People continues the theme of the band's upcoming album, which is described as an exploration of “the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world," charting Bellamy's personal navigation of the volatile events of the past few years.

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will of the People,” the guitarist explains.

“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long, are genuinely threatened,” he added. “This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

It was produced by Muse – which in addition to Bellamy also features drummer Dominic Howard and bass guitar player Chris Wolstenholme – in London and Los Angeles, and mixed by Dan Lancaster, Aleks von Korff and Grammy winner Serban Ghenea.

Will of the People arrives August 26. Check out its track list below.

Will of the People Compliance Liberation Won't Stand Down Ghosts (How Can I Move On) You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween Kill or be Killed Verona Euphoria We Are Fucking Fucked