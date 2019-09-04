MXR launches an attack of the Clones with new looper pedal

MXR has entered the looper pedal arena with the Clone Looper pedal, which it claims delivers “higher fidelity signal reproduction than any other looper of its type”.

Up to six minutes of recording time is onboard, with unlimited overdubs, while there’s a flashing four-count ahead of the beginning of the loop to keep you in time.

Storage sample rates are up to 88.2kHz, which MXR reckons can handle any effects you can throw at it, while there’s also an analog through-path to keep your dry signal unaffected, as well as a choice of buffered or true bypass.

Controls are simple as it gets: footswitches for play/stop and red/dub, as well as a volume control, expression in and footswitch in.

MXR has also equipped the Clone with reverse and double-speed options, accessible by pushing or double-pushing the volume knob.

An external footswitch can even be used to engage a Play Loop Once mode for stutter effects.

In a world of looper, erm, clones, it’s refreshing to see MXR take a fresh swing at the format here; those four-count and external control features certainly set it apart from its competitors.

The MXR Clone Looper pedal is available from October for $149. See Jim Dunlop for more info.