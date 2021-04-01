My Bloody Valentine reveal they have two new albums in the works

My Bloody Valentine have revealed they have two new albums currently in the works, which are set to share the band's first new material since 2013’s m b v.

Electric guitar guru Kevin Shields broke the news in a recent interview with The New York Times, revealing that the first offering will be “warm and melodic”, while the second will be far more experimental.

"Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that. And that would've been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.

“I don’t want to give too much away because I could lay it out verbally, and then someone’s going to go, ‘That’s a really good idea.’ I’m not describing it properly on purpose,” teased the MBV guitarist.

As for a release date, frontwoman Bilinda Butcher was equally coy, merely hinting that the pair of albums will “probably be finished by the end of the year”.

The announcement follows the news that MBV have signed with Domino Records, a move that has put their entire back catalog of music up on streaming services for the first time ever.

Alongside the new digital offerings, the shoegaze icons are also set to release remastered physical editions of their three albums, as well as a further compilation record titled ep's 1988-1991 and rare tracks, which will be composed of tracks from the band's collection of celebrated EPs.

We'll offer updates on this story when an official release date has been confirmed by Domino Records.