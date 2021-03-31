My Bloody Valentine sign for Domino Records, release entire catalog of music on streaming services

My Bloody Valentine have announced that they have signed with Domino Records – a move that will put their entire catalog of music up on streaming services as of today (March 31).

For the first time ever, fans of the band's trademark shoegaze-y electric guitars and dream pop sounds will be able to listen to MBV's influential collection of music on Spotify and Apple Music.

The iconic four-piece – composed of Bilinda Butcher, Kevin Shields, Deb Googe and Colm Ó Cíosóig – will also drop new physical editions of each of their releases on May 21, with studio albums Isn’t Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991) being fully remastered from analog for deluxe LPs, and from hi-res digital sources for standard LPs.

It has also been confirmed that fully analog cuts of the band's third studio album m b v (2013) will be available on deluxe and standard LPs for the first time since its release.

A fourth collection, ep's 1988-1991 and rare tracks, will compile music from the four EPs released by the indie icons, including the pre-debut offerings of You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss, as well fan favorites Glider and Tremolo.

welcome my bloody valentine @mbvofficialWe are delighted to welcome @MBVofficial to Domino. Their seminal catalogue is now available to stream in full here https://t.co/g479W8dh4q pic.twitter.com/s6ctL02ljmMarch 31, 2021 See more

My Bloody Valentine took to Twitter to share some additional news, revealing that they will release a number of restored music videos on their YouTube channel throughout the day.

Remastered videos for to here knows when, swallow and only shallow are set to premier later today, as are new-and-improved cuts of you made me realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss and all times in bst.

Vinyl reissues of the comprehensive catalog are available for preorder now from Domino Records or the official My Bloody Valentine website ahead of the May 21 release date.