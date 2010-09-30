My Chemical Romance To Release New Album In November

My Chemical Romance have announced that Reprise Records will release their fourth studio album, entitled Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, on November 22nd, 2010. New Warner Bros. Records Chairman Rob Cavallo, who produced MCR’s The Black Parade, as well as albums by Dave Matthews Band, Jawbreaker, and The Goo Goo Dolls, among many others, produced the album.

Danger Days’ first official single, “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),” will be available from all digital retailers on Tuesday, September 28th. It is the first new original music to be released by My Chemical Romance since October 2006 when the band unleashed their third album, The Black Parade.

For more on My Chemical Romance, including album trailer, please visit www.mychemicalromance.com.