Myles Kennedy confirms work on a new Slash album has been completed

The upcoming offering, which is said to have a “live vibe”, will be released via Gibson’s newly formed record label

Myles Kennedy has announced that a new Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators studio outing is on the way, revealing the group have finally completed work on the follow-up to 2018’s Living The Dream.

When the as-yet-unnamed album is released, it will serve as the fifth entry into Slash’s prolific solo career and the fourth effort to recruit the musical services of Kennedy and his co-Conspirators: bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and an electric guitar player Frank Sidoris.

Breaking the news to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Kennedy commented (transcribed by Blabbermouth), “We made a record earlier this year, and it's in the can. And I think the goal is just to – when the time's appropriate, we're gonna put it out. 

“Hopefully next year,” he continued, adding, “Hopefully early next year. It's hard to believe we've been doing this for… Gosh, I think the first songs I recorded with Slash were in 2009, which is crazy. So, yeah, [it's] definitely a long run there.”

Of what we can expect from the upcoming offering, Kennedy teased the record has “a live vibe to it” that harks back to an “old-school” style of studio recording.

"The thing about the record is that it's got a live vibe to it,” he elaborated. “It was a record that was recorded in kind of an old-school way. So, with that said, without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up. So, it was fun. It was a fun record to make."

As per a previous announcement, the album will be released via Gibson Records – the guitar giant’s newly formed label, which aims to support and promote its own roster of signature artists. The record will be distributed by BMG, with whom Gibson struck up a partnership for the release.

At the time of the announcement, Slash said, “It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records. 

"It's a zenith in our partnership for sure," he continued, "and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.” 

No official word regarding a release date has surfaced, though we'll bring you updates regarding Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators as and when they break.

