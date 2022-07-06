Mythos releases new and improved R.J. Ronquillo 3-in-1 treble boost/drive/echo signature pedal, the SusMaryOsep! V2

Mythos has teamed up once more with R.J. Ronquillo for the SusMaryOsep! V2 – an updated version of the guitarist’s signature effects pedal.

The SusMaryOsep – named after a Filipino slang word – originally debuted in 2019, and was the result of a lengthy design process that aimed to create a unique drive/echo unit.

Now, that unit has been given a comprehensive internal and external face-lift for 2022, boasting an updated drive circuit, refreshed user interface and functional upgrades that are said to improve overall performance.

The most immediately obvious change is the control layout – while the V1 featured master sliders for the Echo and Boost sides of the pedal, the V2 iteration swaps these out for master knobs.

Two smaller control knobs for Time and Feedback have also been added to the face of the pedal underneath the Echo mix slider, with dots pointing to Ronquillo's preferred settings.

Otherwise, the four final control knobs remain the same, with the V2 featuring self-explanatory Level, Drive, Tone and Bass parameters for the third onboard effect.

As expected, three footswitches are used to engage the three separate effects on offer: Echo, Treble Boost and Overdrive.

Under the hood, the V2 has been equipped with the circuit of Mythos’ improved Herculean V2 overdrive pedal, while the Treble Boost section sports a silicon transistor-loaded reinvention of the classic germanium design.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mythos ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mythos ) Image 1 of 2

The latter improvement is said to provide a more aggressive and tighter feel – one that can be experimented with via the three-way tone toggle switch that sits below the master control.

A pair of internal trimmers provide an added level of tone tweaking, and let users change the gain range and bias boost as they see fit.

For the Echo section, Mythos has stayed loyal to the flagship SusMaryOsep blueprint, employing a PT2399 chipset with approximately 450ms of delay time.

The switching has been improved, too, providing a noise-free performance.

The SusMaryOsep! V2 is available now for $329. For more info, head over to Mythos (opens in new tab).