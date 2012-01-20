NAMM 2012: Video Introduction to EMG's New Outboard Power Supplies

While making the rounds at the the 2012 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, we paid a visit to the EMG booth to find out about their brand-new outboard power supplies.

There's a new 9-volt unit and an 18-volt unit that allows you to switch between 9 and 18 volts. They're battery powered, or you can run them with an AC adaptor -- perfect for the guy who keeps forgetting to buy batteries! Like me!

For more info, visit EMG's official website.

