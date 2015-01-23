NAMM 2015: Charvel Announces New San Dimas, So-Cal and Warren DeMartini Guitars

Follow along with Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with nonstop gear news items and videos on GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Return to Charvel's ancestral Southern California home with the high performance Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH.

It features a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with classic San Dimas profile, compound-radius fingerboard (12"-16") with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan '59 SH-1N (neck) and TB-4 (bridge) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switch, single knurled black master volume control, recessed Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo and R3 locking nut, Charvel tuners and black hardware.

The hum/single Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HS HT features a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking (bridge) pickup and direct-mount Seymour Duncan STK-S6 (neck) pickup.

Hot-rodded for scorching sound and outstanding feel and performance, Charvel's sleek Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH features a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with classic San Dimas profile, compound-radius fingerboard(12"-16") with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan SH-1 '59 (neck) and JB TB4 (bridge) humbucking pickups withthree-way toggle switch, single-ply flat black pickguard, single knurled black master volume control, top-mounted output jack, recessed Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo and R3 locking nut, Charvel tuners and black hardware.

The new Warren DeMartini Signature Blood and Skulls Pro Mod was designed and built to Warren’s demanding specifications. Features include a Custom Designed Seymour Duncan humbucking pickup, alder body, quartersawn rock maple neck with compound radius maple fingerboard and San Dimas neck back shape. Charvel machine heads, FRT 1000 Floyd Rose tremolo, and Charvel NOS brass strap buttons are standard equipment.

The new Warren DeMartini Signature Snake Pro Mod features a Custom Designed Seymour Duncan humbucking pickup in the bridge position, Seymour Duncan Quarter Pounder in the neck position and his iconic “snake” custom finish.

For more information, go to charvelguitars.com.

For more NAMM 2015 coverage, visit GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, get updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram. It's like you're at the show!