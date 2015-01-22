NAMM 2015: Vox Releases Limited Edition Red Model of Pathfinder Mini Combo Amp

Follow along with Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with nonstop gear news items and videos on GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

VOX is bringing back the limited edition red model of its popular Pathfinder 10 mini Combo Amp. The Pathfinder 10 mini combo amp is compact yet powerful-sounding, boasting 10w of power and plenty of classic VOX tone.

“The red color model was very popular when it was first released in 2005 and has now been revived for 2015—10 years later,” shared Brian Piccolo, Product Manager for VOX.

“This limited-edition collector's item is sure to attract attention—whether you're practicing at home, recording, or jamming with friends.”

Specifications

･Output Power: 10 W RMS @ 8 ohm

･Speaker: 1 x VOX Bulldog 6.5", 8 ohm

･Inputs/Outputs: Input jack, Headphone/Line Out jack

･Controls: Gain, Treble, Bass, Volume, Clean/Overdrive switch

･Dimensions (W) x (H) x (D) : 380 x260 x 170mm/14.96" x10.24" )x6.69"

･Weight: 4.8kg/10.58lbs.

For more information, visit voxamps.com.

