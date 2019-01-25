NAMM 2019: EVH Debuts New Wolfgang WG Standard Xotic Guitar

NAMM 2019: EVH has unveiled its new Wolfgang WG Standard Xotic electric guitar.

The Wolfgang WG Standard Xotic features a basswood body with a “comfort cut” forearm contour for, along with masked-off natural body binding and a poplar burl top. It has a one-piece bolt-on baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and a spoke wheel at the base of the neck for quick and painless truss rod adjustments.

The axe also features an oiled neck back finish and a 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups mounted directly to the body increase vibration transfer, while two domed control knobs have been dialed-in to Van Halen’s exacting specifications. The guitar also comes with EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge and an R2 locking nut.

The Wolfgang WG Standard Xotic is available in a Midnight Sunset finish with a black headstock and black chrome hardware. The guitar will be available in March at an MSRP of $896.94.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to evhgear.com.