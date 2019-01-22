NAMM 2019: Fender Announces New American Acoustasonic Telecaster

NAMM 2019: Fender has unveiled the American Acoustasonic Telecaster, the first model of a promised new line of American-made acoustic guitars.

A hybrid acoustic/electric guitar, the Acoustasonic Telecaster is built with a fully hollow Tele body featuring an integrated forearm contour, plus a smooth-playing mahogany neck and open-pore satin finish.

The guitar features the company's Stringed Instrument Resonance System, which aims to deliver “a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics." A Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, which offers a blend of analogue and digital technologies that “optimize the guitar’s natural sound, and then modifies the resonance to deliver a curated collection of voices," also comes standard.

The guitar will be available in Natural, Black, Sonic Gray, Surf Green and Sunburst finishes.

The Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster will be made available for $1,999.99.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to fender.com.