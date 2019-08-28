Gibson officially releases Limited-Edition Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335

Gibson has officially released its limited-edition Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 electric guitar, after the model's launch at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell concert back in January.

Features on the Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 include aged Lollartron humbucking pickups, clear 'no number' Top Hat knobs, Olive Drab Satin finish and a mother-of-pearl Chris Cornell ‘signature’ peghead inlay - plus, of course, a Bigsby vibrato.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson previously partnered with the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman to work on his original ES-335 Artist Model.

The Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 is available to order now for $3,999, with worldwide availability on September 3. Head over to Gibson for more info.