Chris Cornell Teams Up with Gibson for New Signature Guitar

Gibson has just announced its partnership with Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. Cornell has designed two special edition guitars that will be available at Gibson authorized dealers globally this April.

The first model is an ES 335 with Lollar Tron pickups and a bigsby in army green, and the second is an ES 335 with Lollar Tron pickups in flat black. Both models were made with brushed nickel hardware and Grover brushed nickel machine heads and tuners. The guitars will be sold in a Gibson Hardcase signed by Chris and only 250 of each model have been manufactured for purchase.

“I am honored to have designed a Signature guitar for Gibson, and look forward to using it on tour with Soundgarden in May,” said Cornell.

Soundgarden is embarking on the second leg of their sold-out North American tour on May 3rd in Atlantic City in suppport of their latest album, King Animal. Fans can expect to see Chris playing the special edition guitars live on tour. Additionally, on Record Store Day, April 20, Soundgarden will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of the King Animal demos worldwide.