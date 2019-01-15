NAMM 2019: PRS Announces Three New SE Signature Models

PRS Guitars has announced three new SE signature electric guitar models in advance of the 2019 Winter NAMM Show—the SE Santana Singlecut Trem, the SE Schizoid and SE Paul’s Guitar.

The SE Santana Singlecut Trem, shown above, pays tribute to Santana’s one-off gold leaf Private Stock PRS. Modeled after the workhorse gold leaf singlecut that Santana plays on stage, the SE version of this instrument began when Santana heard the 2018 Paul’s Guitar TCI pickups. Impressed with their tone, Santana requested a set of those pickups without the coil taps, and from there, the TCI “S” pickups were born. Wanting to capture their full-range tone in a special model, Santana and Paul Reed Smith looked to Santana’s personal instruments and choose the gold leaf Singlecut.

Additional features include the classic Santana/PRS combination of a 24.5” scale length, 24 frets, and a tremolo bridge, the SE Santana Singlecut Trem, providing two full octaves with the comfort of a shorter-scale guitar.

"When I think of PRS I think of impeccable integrity," Santana said of the guitar. "Right out of the case, the guitar looks and feels incredible, but for me it is about the sound, resonance, vibration that allows me to take flight with every note. The SE Santana Singlecut Trem has a range and universal tone that delivers with power and clarity, allowing you to find your own voice in your heart’s music. It is an honor to add this beautiful guitar to the PRS SE line that I helped start so many years ago. We invite you to spread your wings and find your voice with this beautiful instrument."

SE Schizoid

As a limited edition model for 2019 and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the legendary band King Crimson, PRS is offering a maximum of 1,000 SE Schizoid guitars, based on the SE Standard 24 and adorned with the same classic artwork as current King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk’s personal instrument—a PRS Custom 24 Piezo adorned with the “Schizoid Man” artwork from The Court of the Crimson King album.

“When I was 11 years old my neighbor played me a song called ‘21st Century Schizoid Man’ by King Crimson, and it blew my head off," Jakszyk said. "Overnight they became my favorite band. I could never have imagined that I would actually find myself in that very band years later, singing and playing that very song.

“When Robert Fripp asked me to join Crimson, I decided I needed a new guitar. Much as I loved and owned several vintage guitars, live I would always play something modern, more reliable. PRS is the best of both worlds. A modern instrument that feels and looks like a classic.”

SE Paul's Guitar

The SE Paul’s Guitar features TCI “S” treble and bass pickups and two mini-toggle switches between the volume and tone knobs. This setup allows players to put either or both pickups in true single coil mode. This is the first model to offer this style of electronics outside of the company's Private Stock and Core lines.

The SE Paul’s Guitar is available in three colors, reminiscent of PRS’s earliest guitar offerings: Amber, Aqua and Fire Red.

For more information, head over to PRS Guitars.