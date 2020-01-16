NAMM 2020: Blackstar launches new line of acoustic amps - The Sonnet Series

NAMM 2020: Blackstar has unveiled its new line of acoustic amps - the Sonnet Series - ahead of this year's show. The series has been developed in collaboration with acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm, and is designed to faithfully amplify the response of your acoustic instrument.

"Not changed, not coloured, just your acoustic guitar – louder." says the British-based amp manufacturer. To that end, the amps each feature custom-voiced 60W and 120W Natural speakers in their respective Sonnet 60 and Sonnet 120 models.

"Finally, an amp that can reproduce the full spectrum of sound of acoustic instruments. All I hear is my sound." Gomm says.

Each model in the series features two independent channels - microphone and instrument - each with their own EQ, reverb level settings and XLR and USB outputs. The models also each feature Bluetooth audio playback.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

The models also include an MP3/Line in for jamming along or adding a line level instrument into the mix, as well as in-built studio quality reverbs.

Other features include a built-in tilt stand to perfectly angle the amp for sonic projection and acoustic-minded high-pass filter and brilliance controls.

Both the Sonnet 60 and the Sonnet 120 will be available from February 2020 in black and blonde finishes for $399.99 and $579.99, respectively.

For more information, head to Blackstar Amplification.