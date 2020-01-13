NAMM 2020: Could Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson Collection be its best guitars yet?

NAMM 2020: Epiphone has announced its 2020 electric guitar line-up will be organized into Epiphone Originals and Epiphone Inspired by Gibson.

As previously hinted, the Inspired by Gibson guitars will feature the more Gibson-like Kalamazoo headstock, as well as upgraded electronics and finishes.

These models include the Les Paul Junior, Les Paul Special, SG Special, Les Paul Standard ’50s, Les Paul Standard ’60s, SG Standard, ’61 SG Standard w/Maestro, Designer Collection Explorer, Firebird and Flying V, as well as a Les Paul Studio and Les Paul Modern.

The Epiphone Original Collection, meanwhile, sees the relaunch of Made in USA models, beginning with the Texan acoustic, which features solid woods, X-bracing and 25.5” scale length, available in Antique Natural and Vintage Sunburst.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Other Masterbilt Original Collection models will include the Frontier and Excellente, while the show will also see the launch of the UpTown Kat ES Collection, and the Les Paul and SG Muse Collection, promising “new features with modern features”.

Infuriatingly, we have no images or specs for many of these, only the suggestion they exist, so we’ll be bringing you images from the show ASAP. Likewise price and availability info, which is also absent.

But, if the prices are right on these, Epiphone may well end up stealing Gibson’s thunder this year... Watch this space.