NAMM 2020: D'Angelico launches the Excel Series Throwback Collection with 2 new archtop guitars

NAMM 2020: D'Angelico has launched the Excel Series Throwback Collection of archtop electric guitars, featuring the single-cutaway EXL-1 Throwback and the non-cutaway Style B Throwback.

Incorporating details and designs from John D'Angelico's original archtops, both models feature a 7-ply scroll-style headstock design and Macassar ebony headstock plate, an ebony fingerboard with full fret Mother-of-Pearl block inlays, vintage-style f-holes and a satin ebony pickguard. Both guitars are available in two finishes: Vintage Natural and Viola.

Both guitars also feature a single Seymour Duncan Johnny Smith mini-humbucking pickup, designed to elevate and amplify the natural archtop tone.

The EXL-1 Throwback features a 17-inch-wide, 3-inch-deep body with a spruce top, while the Style B Throwback is slimmed down and features a slim-C neck profile, a shallower upper bout depth and a 25" scale length.

The EXL-1 Throwback and Style B Throwback will be available from January 16. Visit D'Angelico for more details.