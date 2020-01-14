NAMM 2020: Walrus Audio reveals the new and improved Julia V2 analog chorus/vibrato pedal

NAMM 2020: Walrus Audio has released the updated Julia V2 analog chorus/vibrato pedal - a significant upgrade over the existing Julia model.

The new pedal features top mounted input/output jacks - which will allow easier and more efficient placement on pedalboards - clickless bypass switching and reimagined artwork in lavender purple and surf green designed by illustrator Adam Forster.

The Julia V2 will also be one of the first stompboxes to have the Walrus Audio logo stamped into its backplate.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The pedal will retain all the useful features of the original Julia model, including the ability to center the delay time that the LFO modulates around using the Lag control.

The D-C-V Blend knob also allows players the ability to blend dry signal into chorus in the middle and vibrato at maximum.

The Julia V2 is available now for $199 from Walrus Audio and from authorized dealers.

For the latest gear news and rumors, visit our NAMM 2020 hub.