NAMM 2020: EMG unveil new pickups, including Jim Root and Robert Trujillo signature models

NAMM 2020: EMG has unveiled three new sets of pickups ahead of this year's show, including the Jim Root signature set, a Robert Trujillo signature bass set and a 57/66-TW Dual Mode set.

The Jim Root Daemonum Signature set has been three years in the making, and has a Retro Active design. Unlike traditional open coil pickups, both the bridge and neck pickups in this set utilize stud poles in both coils. This pickup set can be heard on the entirety of Slipknot's latest album, We Are Not Your Kind.

The Jim Root Daemonum fingerboard pickup uses ceramic studs, giving it ultra-clean high-end sounds, while the bridge pickup has black steel poles and features a ceramic magnet.

Both of the pickups pack custom Retro Active preamps, which are exclusive to this set.

EMG Robert Trujillo Rip Tide pickups (Image credit: EMG)

The Robert Trujillo "Rip Tide" set is designed for a traditional 4 string jazz bass, but is also suitable for narrow 5 string basses. Built with stainless steel caps, the set produces Trujillo's dependably beastly tone with a fresh, modern look.

Featuring EMG's solderless wiring harness, the pickups have a standard volume, volume tone setup.

EMG 57/66-TW pickups (Image credit: EMG)

A dual mode version of EMG's decade-old 57/66 set, the new 57/66-TW Dual Mode pickups feature selectable single and dual coil sounds using the company's signature three coil design.

The 66 finger board pickup uses both ceramic and alnico magnets from the single coil position, with the goal of producing cleaner, more straightforward tone.

The 57 neck pickup, meanwhile, uses a combination of alnico and steel, and is effective in both single and dual coil positions.

The set includes EMG’s solderless wiring harness, with a push pull potentiometer for each pickup along with two standard tone controls.

EMG's Jim Root signature set, Robert Trujillo signature set and 57/66-TW Dual Mode set are each available in early February for $229, $219 and $269, respectively.

For more info, stop by EMG.